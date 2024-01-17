Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 5,932 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $16,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 169.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 54,927 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

ATO opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

