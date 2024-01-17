Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,260 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.26% of Landstar System worth $16,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $192.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSTR

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.