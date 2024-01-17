Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $17.84 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.17% of Crown worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Crown by 33.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 116,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Crown by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at $51,301,458.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,172. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

