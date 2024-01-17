Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 46,879 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 516.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,879 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $381.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.18. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $396.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.