Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,512,000 after purchasing an additional 660,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. StockNews.com cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

View Our Latest Report on AEE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.