Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $17,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after purchasing an additional 602,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,751,000 after acquiring an additional 118,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,614,000 after acquiring an additional 66,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,317,000 after purchasing an additional 229,374 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.51 and a 200-day moving average of $202.81. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $319.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). On average, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.43.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

