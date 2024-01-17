Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,040,132 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.24% of Gentex worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Gentex by 98,058.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gentex by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after buying an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,990,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Gentex Stock Up 0.6 %

GNTX opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.