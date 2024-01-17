Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196,787 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Helmerich & Payne worth $17,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after buying an additional 2,259,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,632,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,681,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

