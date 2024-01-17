Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 102,334 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,334 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Zebra Technologies worth $19,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,569,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,165.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 161,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA opened at $243.52 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $351.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.23.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

