Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 155,079 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.67% of OLO worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the third quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 581,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,202.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523 over the last 90 days. 39.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair lowered OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on OLO in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

OLO Stock Performance

NYSE OLO opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

