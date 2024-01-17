Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 250,301 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250,301 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $332,276,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $183,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 150.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

