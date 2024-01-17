Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 186,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Featured Stories

