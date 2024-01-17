Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $146.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

