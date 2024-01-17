AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Stock Price Up 12%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) shot up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. 273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

AMB Financial Stock Up 12.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It provides savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

