Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post earnings of $7.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMP stock opened at $373.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.42 and a 200-day moving average of $345.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $386.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.63.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

