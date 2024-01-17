Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $60,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at $496,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $60,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,400 shares of company stock worth $816,917 in the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

