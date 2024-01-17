Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Trading Down 0.6%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76. Approximately 13 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

About Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF

The Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite index. The fund tracks an index that aims to give a consensus view on which companies best align with select investment themes. The index selects and weights stocks based on publicly-available ETF ownership data.

