Analysts Offer Predictions for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Saturday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

