Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) PT at $196.00

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $180.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.11 and a 200-day moving average of $180.09. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

