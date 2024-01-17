Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) PT at $196.00

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.07.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AvalonBay Communities
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance
Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $180.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.11 and a 200-day moving average of $180.09. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65.
AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AvalonBay Communities
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.