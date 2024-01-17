Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $20.15

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.15.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLO. TheStreet downgraded shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.
NASDAQ DLO opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. DLocal has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $24.22.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.05 million. DLocal had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 38.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
