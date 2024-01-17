Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target at $35.88

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,708,841.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $28.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

