Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target at $35.88

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.88.
Several brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $28.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.21.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
