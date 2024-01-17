Analysts Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target at $50.14

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,275 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,063,000 after buying an additional 992,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

