Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Price Target at $151.00

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

SAP Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in SAP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average of $141.61. SAP has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $160.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $187.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

