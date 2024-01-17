Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Price Target at $151.00

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.00.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
SAP stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average of $141.61. SAP has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $160.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $187.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
