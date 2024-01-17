Analysts Set Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) PT at $33.50

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SYRE opened at $21.80 on Friday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.85.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.99). As a group, analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease by combining antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. The company's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23.

