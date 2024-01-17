Analysts Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target at $7.75

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWKS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

In related news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Thoughtworks’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

