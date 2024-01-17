Analyzing Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Redwood Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 2 5 1 2.88 National Storage Affiliates Trust 4 4 1 0 1.67

Redwood Trust currently has a consensus price target of $8.44, indicating a potential upside of 20.21%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus price target of $36.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.55%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust -9.46% 3.29% 0.27% National Storage Affiliates Trust 13.97% 5.88% 1.93%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Redwood Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redwood Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $708.00 million 1.13 -$163.52 million ($0.67) -10.49 National Storage Affiliates Trust $801.57 million 3.99 $103.74 million $1.09 35.32

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Redwood Trust pays out -95.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 205.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Redwood Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities, and residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.