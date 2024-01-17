Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stake Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 220,334 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $25,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 102.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

