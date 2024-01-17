Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Delta Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.0% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 154.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.69.

Apple Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.77 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

