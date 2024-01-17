Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 20.5% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.77 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

