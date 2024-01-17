Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.69.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.77 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

