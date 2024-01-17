ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 212,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $81,000.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

