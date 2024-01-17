Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.47. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.