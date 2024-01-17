Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,766 Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Markforged from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. Markforged Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $142.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative net margin of 100.83% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

