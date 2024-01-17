Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 78.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.