Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 112,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 47,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 106.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $385,652.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,166.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 39,432 shares of company stock worth $389,928 in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

