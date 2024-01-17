Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIU) Stock Price Down 1%

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also

