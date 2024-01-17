Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $20.03 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,433 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 348.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,426,000 after buying an additional 9,324,182 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.62.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $230.68 and a 1 year high of $394.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

