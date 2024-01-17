Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 333 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 333 ($4.24). 125,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 199,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338 ($4.30).

Asia Dragon Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 344.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 351.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The company has a market cap of £375.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Asia Dragon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a GBX 6.60 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from Asia Dragon’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Asia Dragon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,555.56%.

Insider Activity at Asia Dragon

Asia Dragon Company Profile

In related news, insider Susan Sternglass Noble bought 15,000 shares of Asia Dragon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,400 ($64,130.30). 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

