Assetmark Inc. Buys 3,111 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 391.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 108.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

