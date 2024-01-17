Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,153,000 after buying an additional 90,415,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,326 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.47 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

