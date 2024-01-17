Assetmark Inc. Has $995,000 Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 16.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 264.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.54.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $358.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.59. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $420.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 306 shares of company stock worth $105,436 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Further Reading

