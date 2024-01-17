Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average of $105.94. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $120.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 143.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

