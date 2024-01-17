Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,287 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $220.28 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $227.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

About EMCOR Group



EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

