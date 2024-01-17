Assetmark Inc. Sells 27,922 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,922 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

