Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $21.77 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 22.2% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.69.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.77 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.18 and its 200-day moving average is $184.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

