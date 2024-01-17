Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Down 1.5%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 451 ($5.74) and last traded at GBX 460 ($5.85). 150,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 488,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467 ($5.94).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.54) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 900 ($11.45) to GBX 710 ($9.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Auction Technology Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Auction Technology Group Company Profile
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
Featured Stories
