Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Decreased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.15.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.4 %

ADSK opened at $241.50 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $245.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

