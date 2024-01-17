Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$52.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

BDGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.78.

BDGI opened at C$44.29 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$24.55 and a 1 year high of C$44.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.39, for a total transaction of C$182,124.80. In other news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh bought 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.39, for a total value of C$182,124.80. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,197 shares of company stock worth $125,445 and sold 68,400 shares worth $2,728,875. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

