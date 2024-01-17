BAE Systems (LON:BA) Trading Down 1%

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,172 ($14.91) and last traded at GBX 1,178 ($14.99). 2,966,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,189.50 ($15.14).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,170 ($14.89) to GBX 1,220 ($15.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,114.33 ($14.18).

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,085.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,031.63. The company has a market cap of £35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.36.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Angus Cockburn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.32) per share, with a total value of £20,940 ($26,644.61). 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

