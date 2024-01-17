Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Shares Up 6.7%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 46,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,303% from the average session volume of 1,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Baylin Technologies Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

About Baylin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.